Belkin’s new versatile Qi2 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Foldable Charger drops to $85 low today

We featured a solid deal on the brand’s flat charging pad this morning and now we are looking at the travel-ready foldable model. Amazon is now offering Belkin’s new BoostCharge Qi2 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Foldable Charger down at $84.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This deal is on the black model – the white is down at $89.99. Regularly $100, this one debuted a few months ago as one of the brand’s latest foldable options just before it debuted the $120 Apple MagSafe Duo-like, ultra-compact 2-in-1 model at IFA. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on this one yet.

The model we featured earlier today separates itself with the inclusion of a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger, and the one featured above does so with its versatile folding action.

It delivers a traditional desktop-ready 3-in-1 charging setup that can prop up your iPhone on the charging pad at a nice viewing angle. But the whole thing can also quickly fold down to deliver a flat charging surface for your entire Apple kit while also allowing it easily slide into your bag when traveling or heading to the office.

It lands with the Qi2 standard to deliver the max 15W of juice to iPhone 12 through 15 – it also delivers 15W to iPhone 16 but Apple’s new MagSafe charger cable can boost that to 25W. From there, you’ll find onboard AirPods and Apple Watch charging pads at 5W.

The unit ships with a 36W wall charger to power it alongside a 5-foot USB-C cable and a 2-year warranty.

For some of the more compact travel charging options, check out some of the models we have featured most recently below:

Belkin BoostCharge Qi2 MagSafe 3-in-1 Foldable Charger features:

Conveniently place your phone on the magnetic charger to fast charge your iPhone or Qi2 compatible device up to 15W. With Qi2, you get up to 2x faster wireless charging* so you can spend less time waiting! With its foldable design, this portable charger lets you easily set up shop and adjust your angle anywhere you go – get a quality charge whether you’re at home, at work, or the hotel of your next vacation. Qi2 magnetic connection easily aligns your phone, while liquid silicon rubber material provides a soft touch for its protection. Plus, a sturdy, non-slip base keeps the charger in place, and a durable hinge ensures years of use.

