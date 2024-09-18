Segway’s Ninebot Max G30LP foldable electric scooter with regenerative braking returns to $500 low (Reg. $700)

Over at Amazon, we’ve just spotted Segway’s popular Ninebot Max G30LP Foldable Electric Scooter down at $499.98 shipped. Normally priced at $700, after falling from a higher $750 tag back at the top of 2024, we’ve been seeing a consistent slashing of prices throughout the year so far, with prices mainly keeping between $600 and $615, while occasionally falling further to $550, as well as the $500 low. Even during Prime Day sales we only saw it drop to $613, with today’s deal coming in with an even larger 29% markdown, saving you $200 and returning it back to its all-time lowest price that we have tracked. It also matches its current pricing directly from Segway, which also lists it at a higher $800 MSRP.

I know several people who have made this model and the upgraded Max G2 their primary means of travel around NYC, and not one has complained nor replaced the scooter in the last few years. The Max G30LP makes a great starter EV or even an upgrade from older models with its 350W motor and the 36V 367Wh battery that gives you up to 25 miles of travel while topping out at 18.6 MPH. It can even handle inclines up to 20% which may not seem like much, but it’s double a lot of other models under the brand’s flag.

There are three riding modes with this model – speed limit, standard, and sport – with mileage varying based on which of these settings you choose. Things are balanced more here with this model as the smart battery management system not only monitors battery functions for safety purposes but also utilizes regenerative braking to recycle energy and extend travel times. There’s dual braking and a foldable frame here, much like other Ninebot models, a built-in LED headlight, smart controls via the companion app, and an LED digital dashboard too.

If you’re looking for a scooter dripping with style, check out the 9to5Toys-exclusive discount on Bugatti’s 10 Max Electric Scooter, or you can browse through our Green Deals hub for more great EV deals, especially if you’ve been wanting to make the switch and jump onto the saddle of an e-bike. You’ll find some extra battery bundles on Lectric models, like the ONE Long-Range e-bike that’ll travel 100+ miles or the XPeak Off-Road e-bike that gets up to 110 miles. There’s also the low price on Aventon’s Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike, which you’d be hard pressed to find a rate to beat it for the quality of its build.

Segway Ninebot Max G30LP Foldable Electric Scooter features:

Adventure Ready: The Segway MAX G30LP features a robust 350W motor, reaching speeds of up to 18.6 mph with a remarkable 25-mile range, catering to riders up to 220 lbs.

Efficient & Portable: Weighing merely 38.6 lbs, it’s easily foldable with just one click, enabling seamless transportation and storage.

Its capability to tackle 20% hill grades adds to its efficiency and versatility.

Enhanced Riding Experience: Equipped with 10” Pneumatic Tires, complemented by its 3 riding modes and shock absorption system, ensuring adaptability to various terrains and preferences.

Smart Battery Management: The MAX G30LP’s intelligent battery management system ensures high power supply, along with rigorous safety monitoring and regenerative braking, optimizing performance, and longevity.

Safe & Reliable: Certified to ANSI/CAN/UL-2272 standards by TUV Rheinland.

Note: Speed and range are influenced by factors like weight, surface, temperature, battery, and riding style.

