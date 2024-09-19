Our favorite MagSafe wallets for iPhone 16: Find My, lockable, leather, more from $15

We are now less than 12 hours from delivery day, so we thought it was time to rundown the best MagSafe wallets for iPhone 16. We have collected our favorite options for Apple’s latest handset below, some brand new, some classics, and all of them will work on all MagSafe-equipped iPhones. But if you just picked up a case for you new handset and are looking to grab a new card carrier you’ll find our favorites below, including full-grain and vegan leather, crystal clear, kickstand models, lockable designs, and even some with Find My tracking built-in. Head below to check out our favorite card carriers for Apple’s new iPhone 16 models.

Spigen lockable, tear-down, and more

Spigen has a number of interesting MagSafe wallets out there, from your basic black down at $25 to the more interesting tear-down style Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) that mimic the inside of your tech at $27. But it is its new Tintap (MagFit+) we are featuring here today.

Featuring a lockable design to secure up to 6 cards at once, it comes in three colors (black, beige, and frost clear), this is one of the more unique, secure, and functional models we have seen releasing in the last couple months. The hit of orange on the locking clasp is a nice touch as well. It also sells for a relatively affordable $32 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Burton Goods timeless leather

One of the newest models to hit the market, specifically geared towards iPhone 16, comes by way of the new Burton Goods leather collection. Including a pair of new full-grain leather cases, it also released two new MagSafe wallets – one with a multi-angle kickstand setup, and my personal favorite, the Heritage MagSafe Wallet Stand. They are both handcrafted from American full-grain leather, but the Heritage model finds a way to stand out with exposed stitching details and a snap closure that has that wonderful timeless design.

Best of all, all of the new Burton Goods iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets are 20% off just for 9to5 readers when you apply our exclusive coupon code. All of the details you need on the deals are waiting for you right here.

Satechi Double-Flap Magsafe Wallet

You can hold up to four cards at once with this Satechi MagSafe wallet for $40, which slightly outdoes a lot of other versions on the market that are limited to only two cards. A nice bonus here is that this accessory can also double as a multi-angle stand so you can prop up your iPhone, with it able to open up to 160 degrees as you need it. It also follows Apple’s lead in using more sustainable material, here in the form of its vegan leather design, giving you a minimalist yet still well-rounded accessory to pair along with your phone.

elago crystal clear

If you’ve picked up a clear case for your iPhone 16, then pair it with elago’s clear MagSafe card holder for $15 Prime shipped. This one definitely stands out from the rest of the wallets here with its transparent design, and it’s got a slim form factor which makes it perfect for those who don’t like sticking bulky MagSafe attachments to their iPhones. This clear MagSafe wallet can hold up to two cards and has an RFID-blocking metal ring as well.

MUJJO leather multi-color leather

The new MUJJO leather iPhone 16 case collection is now live, and with it the brand’s MagSafe Wallet Stand and Full Leather Magnetic Wallet. The latter of which appeals to me most, was one of my personal favorite leather wallets I reviewed for iPhone 15 last year, and it’s back again this year in eight beautiful colors to either match your MUJJO case perfectly or complement something from another brand. It features a slightly unique diagonal lip along the top to stand out, a Japanese microfiber on the inside, and a vegetable-tanned Ecco leather.

elago Game Boy vibes

Retro gaming is near and dear to my heart, so it is no surprise that my pick is the elago W5 MagSafe Wallet. It delivers Game Boy vibes and is always ready to hold two cards and snap onto the back of an iPhone 16. Sure, it doesn’t have a huge capacity, but these days I carry one card and my ID. Apple Pay bails me out when I want to use anything else (which is rare). Priced at $19, it is rather affordable and if nothing else can just be a fun backup wallet to keep around for when you’re going out with friends and want to leave a bigger wallet behind.

Apple Find My MagSafe wallets from ESR and Journey

One feature we would like to see every brand implement into MagSafe wallets is Apple Find My, and some already have.

On the more affordable side of things we have the ESR Geo MagSafe Wallet with Find My at $34. This one features a vegan leather treatment with a bi-fold style kickstand mechanism and and an optional pop-out finger loop for extra grip.

We enjoyed the Journey EZMO MagSafe wallet after going hands-on – it drops from $70 down to $55.99 in the cart right now – but it is the Journey LOC8 model with Find My we are featuring here today. Our hands-on review details this one completely, but in a nutshell you’re looking at a cleaner and better quality build than ESR, complete with the same functionality (outside of the finger loop) and full Apple Find My tech here. It too is on sale right now, dropping from the regular $89.99 down to $71.99 in the cart.

Satechi MagSafe Passport wallet

Okay so, this isn’t a MagSafe wallet per se, at least not in terms of the models we are featuring here today. I mean you could stick it to the back of your iPhone if you want, but you probably shouldn’t, and if you do, you should send us pictures.

The new Satechi Passport wallet, is a passport wallet, not one you’re supposed to stick to the back of your phone, but it is a sweet Find My-equipped wallet of sorts and is getting an honorable mention on this list because of its sweet onboard wireless MagSafe charging action.

It is one of the only models of its sort with the Find My action and MagSafe charging so you don’t need to plug it in. We really enjoyed our time with it after getting a chance to go hands-on for review – get a complete rundown of the user experience right here on this high-tech $60 travel doc and card carrier.

