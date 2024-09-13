Here’s all of the best iPhone 16 case deals now live for pre-order day from $14

Welcome to our roundup of all the best iPhone 16 case deals now live for pre-order day. We have featured a number of these options elsewhere over the last few days, but we thought with millions of folks placing pre-orders on their shiny new iPhone 16 today it would be handy to have all of our favorites ready and waiting in one handy place for you. There is likely to be more to come in the coming days and into next week, but there are some fantastic options up for grabs right now, and some of them are scheduled to end this evening. Jump in to our collection of the best iPhone 16 case deals down below and be sure to swing back around later as we update with additional discounts.

Spigen iPhone 16 cases from $15

Spigen is a mainstay around here – many of our readers and staffers get a new one every single year and for good reason. They are super affordable and are generally of a better quality than many of its contemporaries. Prices do vary quite a bit, but it’s rare to see anything over $30 or $40, and most models sit between $15 and $25 Prime shipped via its official Amazon storefront. We have our eye on the Enzo Aramid this year, but it’s hard to go wrong with anything you like when it comes to Spigen. You will now find on-page coupons knocking between 5 and 10% off just about all of the already affordable case models right now too.

More details here: New iPhone 16 cases from Spigen debut today from $16: ThinFit MagSafe, iMac-style, more

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases

The Arc metal bumper-style cases have been a favorite around here in the category for a couple years, and they have thus far been a popular choice among readers. Our exclusive discount takes 10% off everything the brand sells for iPhone 16 right now.

More details here: Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods leather cases and wallets

Burton Goods is a personal favorite of mine when it comes to leather Apple gear accessories of all kinds, and we have now secured an exclusive 20% discount on all of the new iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets for 9to5 readers using code 9TO520 at checkout.

More details here: Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

SANDMARC Pro edition leather camera cases

SANDMARC is another favorite around here – I’m using one right now on my iPhone 15 Pro. It trades out the more classic artisan vibes from the Burton Goods lineup for something little more industrial with hits of metal on the buttons and camera arrays. Pricing now kicks off down at $39.99 on its Minimalist models when you apply our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

Just make sure you also scope out its new black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 band if you’re grabbing the new black model Apple released – our code also knocks the price down on that too.

More details here: Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

Moment iPhone 16 Camera Case

Moment is one of the best in the business when it comes to camera cases, and it’s new iPhone 16 model has arrived with a pre-order deal alongside some of its new QuickLock camera filter attachments. You can now use code ILOVEMOMENT at checkout to redeem the discounted prices below, just note this particular offer ends at midnight tonight.

More details here: Moment’s new MagSafe iPhone 16 Camera Case and lens filters arrive with launch deals

Alto Collective custom wooden cases

The Alto Collective options are easily some of the more unique cases we have seen on this list, not to mention some of the best iPhone 16 case deals we are seeing for pre-order day. Featuring sustainable sourced natural wood case backs, you get to choose your wood type, color, and decide if you want the brand to laser some custom art in it too (you can get whatever you want). We have also secured an exclusive discount for 9to5 readers here as well – use code 9TO5MAC at checkout to knock 20% off your order.

More details here: Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

elago’s multicolor silicone from $14

elago’s popular iPhone 16 silicone cases are now live for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max on Amazon starting at $14 Prime shipped. These liquid silicone cases are now available with a 10% discount, and they come in over 30 different colors. They offer solid protection to your iPhone with precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the display and camera lens.

More details here: elago’s new iPhone 16 cases land in over 30 liquid silicone colors with launch deals from under $14

Updating…Check back throughout the day and into next week as we will be scouring the webs for more deals of the best iPhone 16 case deals to ensure you don’t get stuck paying full price. However, if you tend towards the brands that just don’t go on sale very often, you’ll want to check out more of our favorite new collections down below:

