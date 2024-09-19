New elago AirPods 4 cases land from $11.50: Game Boy, glow-in-the-dark Pager, silicone, more

After taking a look at some of our favorite new Spigen models, today the elago AirPods 4 cases have surface on Amazon starting at even lower prices. We have been featuring the brand’s minimalist silicone and clear cases for some years now, but it is always its fun retro-inspired models that really catch our eye. The new AW5, or Game Boy-style case, as well as its vintage pager-style models are now ready to go for Apple’s new AirPods 4 that are set to begin shipping tomorrow, and everything is seeing some nice launch deals courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Scope them out down below.

New elago AirPods 4 case from $11.50

We get it, some folks, and seemingly more and more these days, don’t want to cover up the Apple designs, be it on the new iPhone 16 or the AirPods 4. But let’s face it, some folks also just aren’t capable of keeping the stark white case on Apple earbuds even mildly scratch-free, or clean for that matter. And a nice affordable case can really help to keep things in shape for the long haul and effectively to maintain the value if you ever want to trade them in against new releases down the line.

That’s where cases like elago’s basic and ultra-affordable silicone an clear models come in, but you can also add some retro flare to the AirPods experience with its whimsical and charming models as well.

Firstly, let’s take a look at the AW5. Anyone who has frequented 9to5Toys over the years will know what they are in for here. This is the same Game Boy AirPods case we have featured in the past, now ready for the 4th gen buds from Apple.

It features a silicone build, complete with faux buttons and a display pulled straight from Nintendo’s iconic handheld of yesteryear. It landed on Amazon just recently with a $16.99 list price, but you can knock that down to $13.59 after clipping the on-page coupon.

Another one of the more vintage approaches that caught our eye is the new 2024 Pager Case for AirPods 4. Taking us back to the years before iPhone was the biggest thing on the planet, back to flip phones (or earlier), this is the classic beeper design from elago with the faux glow-in-the-dark retro display, buttons, and a removable lanyard clip. It is also seeing a solid 20% launch deal on Amazon, dropping from $16.99 down to $13.59 after clipping the on-page coupon.

But folks just looking for an affordable piece of clean silicone to safeguard AirPods, the brand’s Liquid Hybrid model is now ready to go in stone or black at $14.39 after clipping the on-age coupon. The same goes for its new AirPods 4 Clear Case that drops from $12.99 down to $11.69 over at Amazon. It ships with a removable carabiner clip, supports wireless charging (like all of the models you see here today), and will allow the Apple case design to shine through.

