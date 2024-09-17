Spigen’s new AirPods 4 cases debut with fabric-wrapped suede, wireless charging, more from $19 [Launch deals]

We have already detailed our favorite new iPhone 16 cases and some bands for Series 10 and Ultra 2, but now it’s time to look at some new AirPods 4 cases. Spigen always has a good selection of options for folks to safeguard their shiny new AirPods case without breaking the bank and we are ready to take a closer look at some of our favorite new releases from the brand for Apple’s latest buds. Just about all of them are seeing some launch deals on Amazon right now by way of on-page coupons too. Head below for a closer look.

New Spigen AirPods 4 Cases

All three of the new Spigen AirPods 4 cases we are talking closer look at today land as an affordable way to protect your case while still supporting its most important functionality. Firstly, all of the models mentioned below feature “precise cutouts” for the power level and pairing button,” but perhaps most importantly, all support wireless charging according to Spigen.

Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods 4 case

The Rugged Armor model is one of the brand’s most protective options, as the name would suggest. It is designed to safeguard against drops, shocks, and scratches with its TPU and PC shell that is adorned with carbon-fiber detailing. Compatible with both AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, it uses a sort of double sided tape to keep things securely in place and comes along with the carabiner clip.

The Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods 4 case launched on Amazon at $19.99, but you can drop that to $18.99 by way of the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Spigen Urban Fit AirPods 4 case

The Urban Fit – a favorite of mine for a couple generations now – also lands compatible with both the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation models. It features a more casual design while still safeguarding your Pods from drops and scratches. This one trades in the carbon fiber look and tough exterior vibes though for a woven nylon outer shell that delivers a fabric-wrapped look and combines with a “soft suede interior.”

Beyond that, the features are the same as the model above, but you can opt for the black, Midnight Green, or Rose Gold colorway. It carries a $29.99 list at Amazon, but drops to $28.49 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Classic C1 AirPods 4 case

And lastly we are taking a look at the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Classic C1 AirPods 4 case. This one is very much designed to match nicely with the brand’s vintage G3 iMac-style iPhone 15/16 cases we have reviewed previously and featured again this year, as well as the matching MagSafe wallets. It comes in the Bondi Blue Apple-inspired colorway or a Jet White option with all of the same features as the other models, and an included carabiner clip.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Classic C1 AirPods 4 case carries a $19.99 list and drops to $18.99 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon.

Be sure to browse through our coverage of the new Spigen iPhone 16 case collection right here for deals starting from $16. And then scope out the two specialty models we featured thereafter:

