Best Android app price drops and freebies: BOKURA, Package Inc, Druid, and more

This afternoon’s roundup of the best price drops courtesy of Google Play are now live down below. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking today on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ models at $300 off alongside this Hisense 55-inch A6 4K Smart Google TV at $220, a new low on the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC, and Samsung’s 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 down at $297. As for the apps, highlight include titles like BOKURA, Package Inc, Druid, Panda Mouse Pro, some freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Players must communicate with each other to play this game. If you are not playing in the same location, you will need another communication method, such as voice chat. Before buying the game, please keep in mind that the game itself does not provide a separate communication method.

BOKURA is a puzzle adventure game that can only be played with two players. To play the game, two people must play on two separate machines.

