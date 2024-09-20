NIU KQi3 Max e-kick scooter offers 40-mile range and regenerative brakes at $700 (Save $299), more from $325

NIU has launched a sale that is taking up to 35% off its lineup of KQi e-scooters through September 30, with one of its more notable offerings being the KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter at $699.98 shipped. Normally this model holds a $999 price tag that it regularly keeps to, with most of the direct sales from NIU dropping costs around $750, while a handful of Best Buy one-day sales have seen $760 rates. Today though, the price cut is coming in bigger than we’re used to, slashing nearly $300 off its tag and landing it down at the second-lowest price we have tracked, only beaten out by a $599 low we saw during July’s Prime Day event.

One of the higher-end commuting options under NIU’s flag, the KQi3 Max boasts an impressive 40 miles of travel distance per charge thanks to its 608.4Wh battery. The 450W rear-wheel drive motor can top out at speeds of 23.6 MPH too, meaning you’re getting some serious get-up-and-go power here, with it even able to tackle up to a 25% incline, beating a huge majority of models on the market. There’s a triple braking system here, including the always-appreciated addition of regenerative brakes that recycle energy to extend your travel range – plus, the self-healing tires add another reason to worry less and enjoy more.

There are a bunch of other great features for the price too, like the halo headlight, the brake light functionality, and a typical folding frame that I always expect on scooters. It also sports a full array of smart capabilities that can be accessed through the NIU app or the LED display, like unlocking its 23.6 MPH speeds and even locking your scooter for extra security.

Other notable KQi e-scooter discounts:

If you’re looking for an e-scooter that drips with flair and style, be sure to check out our exclusive discount on the Bugatti 10 Max Electric Scooter that “inherits the DNA of the world’s fastest production car.” Speaking of exclusive deals, we also have one that drops the ENGWE EP-2 PRO Electric Bike down to a new $599 low, giving you a great opportunity to get a quality class 3 commuter solution at such an affordable rate. You can also check out the extra battery offers on Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike and the XPeak Off-Road e-bikes that boast 100+ miles of travel, or browse through the huge amount of EVs we’ve covered in our Green Deals hub.

NIU KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter features:

Range up to 40.4 miles

Top speed 20+mph*

25% hill grade climbing ability

25% wider handlebars (47.3’’H × 21.3’’W)

13% wider deck (6.7W’’ × 22.4’’L)

30% fatter wheels (2.5’’) than other adult kick scooters

9.5″ rubber self-healing tubeless tires with excellent shock absorption

Triple-Braking System: Front & rear disc brake and rear electric brake

High-powered Halo headlight, braking lights and side

NIU App (Bluetooth Connectivity): Lock your NIU kick scooter for peace of mind + Check your riding statistics + Customize your speed (23.6mph)

