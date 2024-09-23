Best Android app price drops and freebies: MONOPOLY, Earthlings Beware!, Construction Sim 3, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Monopoly iOS

We are ready to kick off the week in Android game and app deals courtesy of the Google Play Store. Today’s software offers are now sitting alongside a straight up $270 cash discount on the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in required as well as one of the best prices ever on Samsung’s 4-pack of SmartTag 2 item trackers, this new low on its 512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD, and the OnePlus Watch 2 with a FREE pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for $130 in savings. As for the apps, highlights include titles like MONOPOLY, Earthlings Beware!, Construction Simulator 3, Dungeon Tracer, Panda Mouse Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

MONOPOLY features:

MONOPOLY now includes multiplayer video chat. Create a free, private account, add your friends, start a game from your group chats, and move automatically to video chat when it begins. This is a fully immersive board game experience with amazing graphics and animations. The whole classic game is available with no ads, so you get the fun of the Monopoly board game without distractions. Invite your friends and family to game night with one of the Play Stores favorite top paid games.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Android game and app price drops: Heirs of the Kings, S...
Android game and app price drops: 20 Minutes Till Dawn,...
Bolster your on-the-go charging with Spigen’s 30W...
UGREEN debuts new MagFlow Qi2 2-in-1 charging stand wit...
Hiboy S2R Plus e-scooter with regenerative braking retu...
VOLTME’s 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with built-i...
First deals hit UGREEN’s new USB-C cable with onb...
Just $10 gets you this aluminum iPad stand with a rotat...
Load more...
Show More Comments