Hiboy S2R Plus e-scooter with regenerative braking returns to $400 low (50% off), more EVs from $280

Hiboy has several of its e-bikes and e-scooters benefitting from up to 50% off discounts, with plenty of options for high-performance and entry-level models alike, including the S2R Plus Electric Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $806 at full price, this model is often included in most of the brand’s sales, often falling between $430 and $470. Today though, you’re looking at a 50% markdown that cuts $406 off its tag and gives you a chance to add it to your commute at the all-time lowest price we have tracked – with it even matching over at Amazon right now too.

Hiboy’s S2R Plus is one of the best entry-level models under the brand’s flag, arriving with a 350W motor paired alongside a 36V battery to reach top speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles – all on a single five-hour charge. One of its most notable features is the included regenerative braking that recycles energy as you come to a stop for extended and more efficient travel distance. It also features an LED headlight and taillight for improved visibility at night, an IPX4 waterproof rating, cruise control settings, and an integrated digital display. You can adjust settings through the display or use its emote smart controls via the companion app, which also gives you the added security benefit of locking your scooter after you’re finished riding or when just hopping off for a break.

Notable Hiboy entry-level discounts:

S2 Lite Electric Scooter for Teens: $280 (Reg. $440) 13 MPH for up to 10.6 miles

(Reg. $440) S2 Electric Scooter: $300 (Reg. $600) 19 MPH for up to 17 miles

(Reg. $600)

Other Notable Hiboy e-scooter discounts

S2 Pro Electric Scooter: $400 (Reg. $736) 19 MPH for up to 25 miles

(Reg. $736) S2 MAX Electric Scooter: $550 (Reg. $835) 19 MPH for up to 40 miles

(Reg. $835) MAX Pro Electric Scooter: $710 (Reg. $1,000) 22 MPH for up to 46 miles

(Reg. $1,000)

Notable Hiboy e-bike discounts:

P6 Fat-Tire e-bike: $950 (Reg. $1,480) 28 MPH for up to 60 miles

(Reg. $1,480) EX6 Step-thru Fat Tire e-bike: $807 (Reg. $1,580) 25 MPH for up to 75 miles

(Reg. $1,580)

Accessory discounts:

You can check out the entire lineup of e-scooter and e-bike discounts on the landing page here

Hiboy S2R Plus Electric Scooter:

Need a convenient and eco-friendly commute? The powerful Hiboy S2R Plus electric scooter is a lightweight folding scooter perfect for travel commuters. Its 22-mile range offers an easy commute to travel long distances in a breeze. With a 4.8lb removable battery, the Hiboy S2R Plus electric motor scooter provides secure charging. It is a lightweight electric scooter for adults with just a 31.5lb frame.

