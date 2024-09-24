Today’s best iOS app price drops: SaGa Emerald Beyond, ROMANCING SaGa 3, more

SaGa Emerald Beyond

Today’s collection of the best App Store price drops are now live and waiting for you down below. They join ongoing all-time lows on the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, our hands-on review of Nomad’s full-wrap Traditional Leather iPhone 16 case, another chance at the 18GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off, and the very first price drops on the new AirPods 4. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SaGa Emerald Beyond, ROMANCING SaGa 3, UltraNotes, Magellan Synthesizer 2, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

SaGa Emerald Beyond features:

The latest standalone entry in the SaGa franchise, SaGa Emerald Beyond, brings together the very best elements of the beloved series to offer each player their own unique gameplay experience.

Make use of glimmers and combos in battle; meet a diverse cast of races, including monsters, mechs, and vampires; and experience your very own story, created through your choices and actions.

Distant Worlds Woven Together:

Travel to 17 unique worlds from the Junction, either led by the hand of destiny or by a path forged by your own choices.

Discover the completely different cultures and landscapes, ranging from a densely developed forest of skyscrapers and a green and luscious habitat covered in plant life to a world governed by five witches, or one ruled by vampires – just to name a few of the distinct settings.

