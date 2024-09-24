Today’s game deals: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $50, Super Mario RPG $32, and more

If you haven’t picked up a copy of the next adventure in the remake of Final Fantasy VII yet, Walmart is offering Rebirth down at $49.94 shipped. Regularly $70, this one is still fetching full price at Best Buy and Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find right now. This one has only ever gone on sale once at Amazon for reference, and that was a brief offer at $55. You’re looking at the second entry into Square Enix’s massive ground-up remake project of the beloved and iconic Final Fantasy VII, for those unfamiliar. Cloud and the gang have finally made it out of Midgar and out into the open-world – it isn’t a 1:1 remake of the original, loaded with extra content and story details along the way, but it is a wonderful experience for those diving in for the first time or looking to make a return for something new (having said that, I highly recommend you give the original a shot some day too).
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Super Mario RPG $32 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Contra: Operation Galuga on Xbox $24 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale: Save up to 60% off
- Metal Gear Solid Xbox sale from $18
- Dark Souls Xbox sale from $20
- Visions of Mana $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Dead Cells Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Lies of P PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
