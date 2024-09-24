Today’s game deals: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $50, Super Mario RPG $32, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesWalmartSquare Enix
Reg. $70 $50
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

If you haven’t picked up a copy of the next adventure in the remake of Final Fantasy VII yet, Walmart is offering Rebirth down at $49.94 shipped. Regularly $70, this one is still fetching full price at Best Buy and Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find right now. This one has only ever gone on sale once at Amazon for reference, and that was a brief offer at $55. You’re looking at the second entry into Square Enix’s massive ground-up remake project of the beloved and iconic Final Fantasy VII, for those unfamiliar. Cloud and the gang have finally made it out of Midgar and out into the open-world – it isn’t a 1:1 remake of the original, loaded with extra content and story details along the way, but it is a wonderful experience for those diving in for the first time or looking to make a return for something new (having said that, I highly recommend you give the original a shot some day too). 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Images of Nintendo’s next-gen Switch 2 allegedly leak online

***Nintendo has now unveiled this year’s official Switch holiday console bundles

***Scoop up Nintendo’s black/white Switch OLED console down at $300 today (Reg. $350)

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony officially reveals PS5 Pro with a November launch date and a $700 price tag

***Sony officially debuts epic PS1-style 30th anniversary PS5 Pro, PS5, controllers, and more!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Nintendo Switch Star Wars sale from $5: Skywalker Saga ...
Gorgeous new transparent Ghost Cipher Xbox controller d...
LEGO reveals the next addition to the Winter VIllage wi...
Just $15 scores this 10-foot surge protector with 8 AC,...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: SaGa Emerald Be...
UGREEN’s new Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe dock with robot emoji...
Marshall debuts new spatial Monitor III A.N.C. headphon...
Pocket SanDisk’s 300MB/s 64GB Ultra Slider USB-C ...
Load more...
Show More Comments