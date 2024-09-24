Electric Bike Co. e-bike bundles now up to $500 off with bonus promotion options starting from $1,899

Electric Bike Company is taking up to $500 off a collection of e-bike bundles that come fully decked out with various accessories like cargo racks, storage baskets, pannier bags, and more – plus, two bonus promotional options that give you further add-on gear at a significantly reduced rate or free, which we discuss below. While all of the offered bundles are down at affordable rates, considering the company’s high-quality builds, the lowest price among them is on the Model J – Desert Rover for $1,899 shipped. Normally priced at $2,199, we’ve only seen this same rate once before in April, with other rarely occurring discounts we’ve seen only taking $100 off at most. It comes in here today at a repeated $300 markdown that returns costs back to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

As I mentioned above, Electric Bike Company is offering an additional promotion that takes $200 off its Upgraded Tech Package at $199 (selected in the bike customizer), giving you upgraded lighting systems, braking systems, a portable repair kit, an Air Tag bell, an anti-theft alarm system, and an LCD color display – you can learn about the specifics here. The secondary offer provides a fee anti-theft alarm alongside an upgraded 3.5A super charger along with your e-bike purchase by using the code FALL2024 at checkout.

Electric Bike Company’s Desert Rover e-bike is an expanded upon version of the standard Model J, arriving with a golden-tan, metallic Venice Beach moped design that sports a classic banana seat (which can be fully customized in color and all). It’s been given a 500W motor (peaking at 750W), a 14Ah battery, and five levels of pedal assistance to enhance your ride, with it able to hit 20 to 28 MPH top speeds and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. On top of its usual features, it also has plenty of additional add-on gear, including a rear-mountable cargo rack, a front-mountable rack, a Basil MIK crate, a Basil trunk bag, 3-inch puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips around BMX handlebars, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port. As part of the package, you’ll also receive a color-matched helmet as well.

Other Electric Bike Co. bundle discounts:

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options, accessed by hitting the “customize more” button on the individual e-bike’s pages. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty more accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality.

Be sure to also head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV discounts and sales – we’ve got an exclusive $599 low on ENGWE’s EP-2 PRO e-bike, as well as the latest sales from Lectric (as well as an ongoing free extra battery offer on its XPeak e-bikes for 110 miles of travel), Rad Power, and more.

Electric Bike Co. Model J – Desert Rover features:

Our most popular choice for young adults and teens (and other adventurous riders), Model J performs on-road as well as off-road. The long, slick seat offers room, support, and style, with quality components for premium safety. This Beautify Bundle Model J comes in Desert Storm and features a large round front light and rear lights, Black leather stitched grips, Black seat, Gold Metallic chain guard, 24″ wheels, and rugged 3-inch tires, BMX handlebars, Gold Metallic front and rear rack with Basil MIK crate and Basil Trunk Bag, and a Gold Metallic E-Helmet!

