Save at least $150 off Google’s Pixelbook at Best Buy when you trade-in a working laptop

Best Buy is currently running a trade-in sale on Google’s Pixelbook, offering at least $150 off. This discount comes in the form of a $50 Best Buy gift card and at least $100 trade-in value for qualifying working laptops. The sale is in-store only, so you must find a participating Best Buy and bring your laptop in to see if you qualify. See the sale’s dedicated landing page for more info. Full terms and conditions are listed below. For more information about Google’s Pixelbook, check out our full hands-on review.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Terms & Conditions