Save at least $150 off Google’s Pixelbook at Best Buy when you trade-in a working laptop

Best Buy is currently running a trade-in sale on Google’s Pixelbook, offering at least $150 off. This discount comes in the form of a $50 Best Buy gift card and at least $100 trade-in value for qualifying working laptops. The sale is in-store only, so you must find a participating Best Buy and bring your laptop in to see if you qualify. See the sale’s dedicated landing page for more info. Full terms and conditions are listed below. For more information about Google’s Pixelbook, check out our full hands-on review.
Terms & Conditions
Valid in store only 4/8/18–5/5/18. When you trade in any working laptop, get a minimum $50 Best Buy gift card and a $100 receipt coupon toward the purchase of a Google Pixelbook (SKUs 6131501, 6131502, 6131432). Not all products are eligible for trade-in. Not available in all locations and some stores may have additional limitations. Laptop must have a trade-in value to qualify for gift card minimum. Trade-in value may vary. Condition, documentation and accessories may affect value. Excludes devices that are cracked, water-damaged or that lack power. You are responsible for removing any data from your product before providing the product for evaluation. You will be required to agree to the terms and conditions. Best Buy reserves the right to refuse any trade-in or to limit quantities for any reason. Limit of 1 trade-in per person. No rainchecks. Tax is applied based on the full retail value. Limit 1 coupon per transaction. For details see an Associate or BestBuy.com/TradeIn.