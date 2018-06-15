AT&T offers BOGO Free iPhone X, T-Mobile gives $700 GC w/ 2x iPhone purchase

Jun. 15th 2018

Through this weekend, AT&T is currently offering buy one get one free on iPhone X. All you have to do is purchase your two new devices on AT&T’s Next installment plan. One of the devices needs to be on a new line of service. Best of all? No trade-in required. Credit comes in the form of a discounted bill each month. Priced from $33 per month. This offer is available in-store (your best bet) and online.

If you prefer straight cash, T-Mobile is offering a $700 MasterCard rebate card with the purchase of two iPhone X, or 7/8/Plus. You can mix and match here, so align as your needs see fit. This one requires a bit more effort. You’ll need to submit your rebate here with a copy of your receipt. Be sure to use code APL18JUNAPL on the rebate page. Your rebate will arrive in 6-8 weeks.

And don’t miss Best Buy’s current iPhone X offer that nets you up to $700 in credit.

iPhone X features:

  • An all‑new 5.8‑inch Super Retina screen with all-screen OLED Multi-Touch display
  • 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras with Dual optical image stabilization
  • Wireless Qi charging
  • Splash, water, and dust resistant
  • Sapphire crystal lens cover

