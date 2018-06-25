Insignia Stainless Steel 50-Oz. Blender down to $15 for today only at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Stainless Steel Insignia 50.7-Oz. Blender (NS-BLSS6) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pick up to side step the $9 shipping fee. Matched via Best Buy’s eBay Store. Today’s deal is as much as $25 off the regular price on this Best Buy exclusive and the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.
You’ll find even more Insignia small kitchen appliances on sale at Best Buy right now as well.
Insignia 50.7-Oz. Blender:
3 speed settings with pulse function
Offers smooth blending.
50.7-oz. maximum capacity
Allows you to make enough for a party or gathering.
Stainless-steel blade
Easily crushes ice for smooth frozen drinks.
BPA-free material
Keeps your food safe.
Cord storage
Helps you organize and save space on your countertop.