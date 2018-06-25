Polarized sport sunglasses perfect for baseball season: $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

- Jun. 25th 2018 1:08 pm ET

Hulislem USA (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Blade 2 Polarized Sports Sunglasses for $10.99 when promo code XECTZ4PV is applied at checkout. Note: Click on the regular price on the right side prior to adding to your cart. That’s the lowest price we have seen in months, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and regularly running for $23. With over 230 reviews, these sunglasses are rated 4.2/5 stars. A perfect option for hunting, fishing, sports, driving, cycling and more. 

Hulislem Blade 2 Sport Sunglasses feature:

  • In the middle of an adventure you cannot let heavy sunglasses weigh you down. The sports sunglasses have therefore been designed to be extremely lightweight.
  • From the material to the weight, from the design to the quality of lenses, these sunglasses are as advanced as science can make.
  • These glasses give you complete UV protection. UVA, UVB, UVC, Blue Light or any kind of harmful light you can think of.
  • These sunglasses are equipped with the cutting-edge AcuTint coloring system, which means that they do not distort the natural colors while adding color contrast.

