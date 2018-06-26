Save up to $370 on Apple’s 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Trusted eBay seller DealsFellow (99.3% positive feedback) offers the latest generation 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB for $1,429.99 shipped in both colors. That’s a $370 savings off the regular price and $170 less than our previous mention. If you prefer a larger display, DealsFellow also has the 15-inch model for $2,099.99 shipped. This good for a $320 savings off the MSRP and the best price available by $150.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:
- 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
- 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
- Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
- 3.5mm Headphone Jack | Stereo Speakers
- Force Touch Trackpad
- macOS High Sierra