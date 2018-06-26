The wildly-popular Instant Pot 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to $90 (Reg. $130), today only

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Instant Pot DUO 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is the best that we’ve tracked this year at Amazon and within $10 of its all-time low. Instant Pot is enjoying wild success right now thanks to its ease of use and quick cook times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Instant Pot Duo features: