The wildly-popular Instant Pot 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to $90 (Reg. $130), today only

- Jun. 26th 2018 7:20 am ET

View Comments

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Instant Pot DUO 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is the best that we’ve tracked this year at Amazon and within $10 of its all-time low. Instant Pot is enjoying wild success right now thanks to its ease of use and quick cook times. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Instant Pot Duo features:

  • For families, 4-6 people
  • Duo Plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling multi-cooker the Duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen
  • Duo Plus replaces 9 common kitchen appliances including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and it makes cake too
  • Up to 70% quicker. A great meal is a press of a button away with 15 microprocessor controlled programs taking the guesswork out of your cooking. You can achieve perfect results every time

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp