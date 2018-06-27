Belkin Apple Watch Accessories from $10: Valet Charge Dock $30, bands, more

Amazon offers the Belkin Valet Charge Dock for Apple Watch at $29.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Originally $90, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the best offer available by 25% or more. This is a minimalistic way to dock your Apple Watch and the integrated charger delivers added value. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

We also spotted a handful of Belkin Apple Watch Bands on sale today at B&H and A4C for $10 with free shipping. Typically $25 or more, these are the best offers available. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Belkin Watch Valet Charging Dock features:

Integrated Magnetic Charger

Chrome-Finished Arm

Weighted Base

Watch Band Support

4′ USB Cable