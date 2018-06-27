Belkin Apple Watch Accessories from $10: Valet Charge Dock $30, bands, more

Amazon offers the Belkin Valet Charge Dock for Apple Watch at $29.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Originally $90, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the best offer available by 25% or more. This is a minimalistic way to dock your Apple Watch and the integrated charger delivers added value. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
We also spotted a handful of Belkin Apple Watch Bands on sale today at B&H and A4C for $10 with free shipping. Typically $25 or more, these are the best offers available. Rated 3.5/5 stars.
Belkin Watch Valet Charging Dock features:
- Integrated Magnetic Charger
- Chrome-Finished Arm
- Weighted Base
- Watch Band Support
- 4′ USB Cable
Power up your Apple Watch, Watch Sport, or Watch Edition in style with the Belkin Watch Valet Charging Dock. Featuring a built-in wireless charger, this dock uses the same magnetic charging technology as your Apple Watch charging cable. Simply place your Apple Watch on the pad and the integrated magnets align the connectors automatically to begin charging.