Ray-Ban, Oakley & more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s National Sunglass Day Sale

Nordstrom Rack is celebrating National Sunglass Day with up to 70% off top brands such as Ray-Ban, Marc Jacobs, Oakley, Vince Camuto and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery.
The men’s Ray-Ban Rectangle Sunglasses are a must-have from this sale. They’re currently discounted $80, which is the lowest rate we can find and originally were priced at $188. These sunglasses will pair with anything in your wardrobe and feature 100% UV protection.
The Oakley Hold On Cat Sunglasses for women are stylish, on-trend and marked down to $60. A perfect options for sports events, driving or everyday errands. I also love its small logo on each side of the earpieces.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban 59mm Rectangle Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $188)
- Nike Vintage Aviator Sunglasses $50 (Orig. $156)
- Vince Camuto Rectangle Sunglasses $25 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Big Shot Sunglasses $35 (Orig. $90)
- Ray-Ban 62mm Sport Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
Our top picks for women include:
- Oakley Hold On Cat Sunglasses $60 (Orig. $140)
- Marc Jacobs Oversized Sunglasses $50 (Orig. $225)
- Victoria Beckham Aviator Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $450)
- Marc Jacobs Oversized Sunglasses $50 (Orig. $160)
- Vince Camuto Cat Eye Sunglasses $25 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…