Now is a great time to upgrade your watch with these styles under $50

Finding a new watch can be tricky. One of the great things about this season is that there are so many more choices than ever before at every price point. If you’re on the hunt for a new watch, then you’ve come to the right place because today we are rounding up the best time pieces that are under $50. Whether you’re looking for a classic piece or something a little more unique, keep scrolling to find our top picks below.

Starting with a classic, the Accutime Mark Leather Strap Watch is a versatile time piece that can be easily dressed up or down and can be worn by both men and women. Polished features include stick indexes that are silver and easy to read. It also has a gorgeous dark plated face that’s contrasted by its soft brown leather strap. Even better, it’s priced at just $45.

Wooden watches have been super popular this season and I love the men’s Bewell Wooden Quartz Watch for $40. This watch features a mix of black and brown wood and has silver detailing that’s very stylish. It is handcrafted with sustainable wood that doesn’t contain any paint or chemicals and is suitable for people with sensitive skin. With over 150 reviews on Amazon, this watch is rated 4.3/5 stars.

ALDO is the perfect place to find inexpensive and very on-trend watches. The men’s Candiac Light Gray Watch is a stunning versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. Its rose gold accents stand out and the suede band makes it a great time piece to wear year round. This watch looks very high-end and it’s priced at just $20.

For women, Steve Madden’s Alloy Bracelet Watch in Silver is elegant and timeless. You can pair this watch with dresses, t-shirts and more. With a diamond face and roman numeral numbers, the Alloy Bracelet Watch is a standout. Plus, it’s currently at Nordstrom Rack for just $33.

Lastly, Timex’s Women’s Metropolitan Watch is a perfect piece for summer and it’s available in four different color options. You can choose from a pink leather band, silver bracelet, black leather or gold. All of the styles are very modern and versatile to dress up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it’s waterproof up to 100m in case of a spill of fall. This watch can be found for as low as $38 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Which one of these watches is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.