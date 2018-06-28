Withings Activité Steel Activity/Sleep Tracking Watch now $75 today at Amazon

- Jun. 28th 2018 8:28 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Withings Activité Steel Activity and Sleep Tracking Watch for $74.99 shipped. That’s about $55 under the regular $130 price tag from Nokia, $5 under our previous mention and the best price we can find. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 620 Amazon customers.

Withings Activité Steel Watch:

  • Activity tracking: steps, distance, swim, running and calories burned
  • Sleep monitoring: sleep cycle analysis (light and deep sleep) silent alarm to start your day with a gentle wake-up vibration
  • Free health mate app for real-time coaching.With a battery that goes the distance and 9 looks to choose from, Activité Steel helps you get fit with a look that fits your personality.
  • This watch has a 316L stainless steel case, chrome hands and a soft silicone sport strap.

