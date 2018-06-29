For today only, save 15% off your next Philips Hue Lighting purchase starting at $13

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is once again taking 15% off a variety of Philips Hue HomeKit Smart Lights and accessories when you’ve checked out with code PERFECTDAY. Looking to make your entry into the Hue ecosystem? The 4-bulb White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit is down to $169.99 shipped. Saving you $30, this is the best offer currently out there. Rated 4/5 stars. Be sure to check out the entire lineup of Philips Hue Smart Light discounts here.

Philips Hue 4-Bulb Starter Kit features:

  • Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
  • Connect to the Hue Bridge, and add up to 50 lights. Expand your system with up to 12 Hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
  • Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
  • Control your lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.

