Pick up PNY’s 960GB SSD for the all-time low price of $136, more from $81 (Reg. up to $230)

Newegg’s official eBay store is currently offering the PNY CS900 2.5-inch 960GB Internal Solid State Drive for $135.99 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. That’s a savings of $90 off what we’re seeing at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $50. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
We also spotted the PNY CS900 2.5-inch 480GB Internal Solid State Drive for $81 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. That’s almost $40 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have seen by about $20.
PNY 960GB Solid State Drive features:
- Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer and feel the difference with super-fast OS boot times and application loads
- Exceptional performance offering up to 550MB/s seq. read and 500MB/s seq. write speeds
- Superior performance as compared to traditional hard-drives (HDD)
- Ultra low power consumption
- Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software included