ASUS VivoBook Flip w/ 8th Gen. i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD/120GB SSD for $700 (Reg. $835+)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 5:28 pm ET

$700
Trusted seller refurbforless (97.6% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Flip with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/120GB for $699.99 shipped. Despite the seller name, this laptop is in new, sealed condition. Similar models that lack the SSD and only have 8GB of RAM go for around $835 at Amazon or B&H and this is the best price we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a higher-end laptop to get you through the final semesters of college, ASUS has you covered. Though reviews are mixed on the lower-end model on Amazon, most complaints are centered around the lack of an SSD or not enough RAM, both of which this model remedies. ASUS VivoBook laptops are generally well-rated.

Apple Smart Keyboard

ASUS VivoBook Flip features:

  • 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core
  • 16GB DDR4 RAM
  • 1TB 5400 rpm HDD
  • 120GB SSD
  • 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 Glossy Touchscreen
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • SD/SDHC/SDXC Media Card Reader
  • USB 3.0 | USB Type-C | HDMI
  • 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Home

