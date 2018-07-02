ASUS VivoBook Flip w/ 8th Gen. i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD/120GB SSD for $700 (Reg. $835+)

Trusted seller refurbforless (97.6% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Flip with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/120GB for $699.99 shipped. Despite the seller name, this laptop is in new, sealed condition. Similar models that lack the SSD and only have 8GB of RAM go for around $835 at Amazon or B&H and this is the best price we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a higher-end laptop to get you through the final semesters of college, ASUS has you covered. Though reviews are mixed on the lower-end model on Amazon, most complaints are centered around the lack of an SSD or not enough RAM, both of which this model remedies. ASUS VivoBook laptops are generally well-rated.

ASUS VivoBook Flip features:

1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-Core

16GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400 rpm HDD

120GB SSD

15.6″ 1920 x 1080 Glossy Touchscreen

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

SD/SDHC/SDXC Media Card Reader

USB 3.0 | USB Type-C | HDMI

802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.1

Windows 10 Home