Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter/Receiver from $23, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Mini Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver for $22.99 when code AUKEYR19 has been applied at checkout. Lock in free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. That’s good for a $7 discount and matches the previous all-time low. Whether you’re looking to add Bluetooth to a car stereo, home theater or even your Nintendo Switch, this adapter’s small, battery-powered form-factor makes it a great solution. Rated 4/5 stars.

Step up to the higher-end version with optical audio inputs for $27.99 shipped when checking out with code AUKEYR02. That saves you $7 as well and is the best out there. Check out more deals below.

