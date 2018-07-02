Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter/Receiver from $23, more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 10:35 am ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its Mini Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver for $22.99 when code AUKEYR19 has been applied at checkout. Lock in free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. That’s good for a $7 discount and matches the previous all-time low. Whether you’re looking to add Bluetooth to a car stereo, home theater or even your Nintendo Switch, this adapter’s small, battery-powered form-factor makes it a great solution. Rated 4/5 stars.

Step up to the higher-end version with optical audio inputs for $27.99 shipped when checking out with code AUKEYR02. That saves you $7 as well and is the best out there. Check out more deals below.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • AUKEY 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYA48 
  • TechMatte Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • Moretek Airpods & Apple Watch Travel Case: $8 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code IVO4ITVZ
  • Mocrux 18,000mAh Jump Starter Power Bank: $35 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
    • w/ code E573P66F

The BR-O2 is an ideal wireless audio solution for a wide range of applications. Broadcast audio output from your TV, CD player, or old PC to wireless headphones or speakers across the room without cumbersome cable management and constraints. Or upgrade your audiophile home stereo system and wirelessly stream music from your phone or tablet.

