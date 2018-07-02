Best Buy is blowing out cert. refurb Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models, today only

- Jul. 2nd 2018 7:15 am ET

from $319
View Comments

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular from $319.20 shipped. Regularly $399 or more, this is a rare chance to save big Apple’s LTE-equipped models with today’s deal working out to around 20% off. Free shipping is available across the board. Shop the entire sale for more.

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products come with a 90-day Limited Warranty. More details here.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • 1.5″ 312 x 390 1000-Nit Display
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • Apple watchOS 4.0
from $319

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp