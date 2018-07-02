Best Buy is blowing out cert. refurb Apple Watch Series 3 LTE models, today only

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a selection of certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular from $319.20 shipped. Regularly $399 or more, this is a rare chance to save big Apple’s LTE-equipped models with today’s deal working out to around 20% off. Free shipping is available across the board. Shop the entire sale for more.
Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products come with a 90-day Limited Warranty. More details here.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
- 1.5″ 312 x 390 1000-Nit Display
- Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
- Changeable Faces with Widgets
- Siri Integration
- Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
- Water Resistant to 164′
- Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
- Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
- Apple watchOS 4.0