Cole Haan celebrates 4th of July with an extra 40% off sale styles + free delivery

Cole Haan is offering an extra 40% off sale styles when promo code EXTRA40 is applied at checkout. Plus, every order receives free delivery. Note: all sales are final and cannot be returned.
For men, the 2.ZEROGRAND Packable Oxford is a great option for work, vacation or everyday wear. Usually running for $250, during the sale you can pick up these shoes for $99. Designed with energy foam to provide comfort, these shoes help propel each foot for a supported step. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- GrandPro Stitchlite Running Sneaker $72 (Orig. $140)
- 2.ZEROGRAND Packable Oxford $99 (Orig. $250)
- Grand Crosscourt Sneaker $87 (Orig. $150)
- Brady Thong Sandals $60 (Orig. $130)
- Pinch Weekender Penny Loafer $60 (Orig. $150)
Our top picks for women include:
- Tali Mini Bow Sandal $48 (Orig. $100)
- Anica Criss Cross Sandal $60 (Orig. $130)
- Arden Grand Bootie $114 (Orig. $280)
- Ella Grand Espadrille $54 (Orig. $130)
- Adderly Wedges $93 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
In case you missed it, Ralph Lauren is currently taking an extra 30% off select styles via promo code JULY4 as part of its 4th of July Sale, for a total savings of up to 65% off.