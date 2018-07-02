Cole Haan celebrates 4th of July with an extra 40% off sale styles + free delivery

Cole Haan is offering an extra 40% off sale styles when promo code EXTRA40 is applied at checkout. Plus, every order receives free delivery. Note: all sales are final and cannot be returned.

For men, the 2.ZEROGRAND Packable Oxford is a great option for work, vacation or everyday wear. Usually running for $250, during the sale you can pick up these shoes for $99. Designed with energy foam to provide comfort, these shoes help propel each foot for a supported step. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

In case you missed it, Ralph Lauren is currently taking an extra 30% off select styles via promo code JULY4 as part of its 4th of July Sale, for a total savings of up to 65% off.