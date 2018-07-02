Create professional video animations with Videobolt Pro for $43

Jul. 2nd 2018 9:23 pm ET

When you’re promoting your service or product, a great intro video can double sales overnight. Videobolt is an online platform that provides access to awesome, customizable animations on demand. Right now, you can get lifetime access for $42.50 with coupon code “JULY4TH” at 9to5Toys Specials.

Not all of us have the skills to create polished animations, and many startups don’t have a case for hiring freelancers. That’s where Videobolt comes in.

This platform gives you access to stunning motion graphics, created by professionals. The library includes intro/outro animations, cinematic titles, promotional slideshows, and music visualizers. Once you pick your perfect clip, you can customize it using simple controls. Videobolt lets you change the colors and fonts, or add your branding. The platform is super easy to use, and you can undo anything with a click thanks to the autosave feature.

The Pro subscription gives you access to 96 clips per year, delivered at a rate of eight per month.

Get a lifetime access of Videobolt for just $42.50 with coupon code “JULY4TH” for a limited time.

