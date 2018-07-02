Samsung’s 3-Ch. Curved Premium Soundbar falls to new low at $226 shipped (Reg. $450)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung 3-Channel Sound+ Curved Premium Soundbar (HW-MS6500) for $225.99 shipped. You’ll also find it direct from Best Buy. That’s good for a $224 discount from the going rate at Samsung and Walmart, beats the previous all-time low by $194 and is the best we’ve seen it sell for in the past. This soundbar includes a built-in subwoofer alongside Bluetooth, an HDMI input with 4K passthrough and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Samsung 3-Ch. Curved Soundbar features:

Hear consistently great sound anywhere in the room with tweeters that cover a much wider frequency range.

Increases the power and depth of bass with control that precisely coordinates the movement of each speaker.

Samsung’s proprietary technology delivers deep and detailed bass by predicting sound distortion and automatically tuning the speaker’s output before the distortion occurs.