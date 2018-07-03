9to5Toys Daily: July 03, 2018

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each morning at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
Host:
Links:
- Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: tips, tricks and recommendations for July’s event
- Early Prime Day 2018 deals include Echo Show $130, 4-mo. Amazon Music $1, more!
- Dell’s Black Friday in July sale has discounts on desktops, laptops, TVs, more
- DODOcase 4th of July – $25 off $100 orders: iPhone cases, MacBook covers, more