DODOcase 4th of July – $25 off $100 orders: iPhone cases, MacBook covers, more

- Jul. 2nd 2018 11:58 am ET

In celebration of July 4th, DODOcase is now offering $25 off purchases of $100 or more. We generally only see discounts like this on the high quality DODOcase Apple gear accessories during holidays, so be sure to capitalize on this while you can. It looks like just about everything on the site is eligible providing you hit the $100 threshold. Shipping varies by item starting at around $5 or so. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One example here is the Leather Laptop Portfolio for $114.95 after the above code is used. That’s a $25 off on a rarely discounted product that fits “iPad Pro 12.9″, MacBook Pro 13″, MacBook Air 13″ and other smaller laptops.” if you’re looking for a portfolio specifically for your tablet, you’ll find one of those right here for $10 less

This sale runs from now through July 8th.

DODOcase Leather Laptop Portfolio:

Our Leather Laptop Portfolio offers spacious compartments for workday or weekend essentials. This leather laptop case features a waxed canvas divider on the inside to separate your device from other supplies, while the brass button closure keeps all items securely in place. The Laptop Portfolio fits iPad Pro 12.9″ (even nested in a DODOcase), MacBook Pro 13″, MacBook Air 13″ and other smaller laptops.

