Beat the summer heat with the Sensibo Smart AC Controller for $99 (Orig. $149)

- Jul. 4th 2018 3:28 am ET

In this summer heat, you are probably running your AC on full blast. But even in these temperatures, that might not be necessary. The Sensibo Smart AC Controller helps you conserve energy by running your AC strategically to suit your routine. Right now, Sensibo is just $99 (Orig. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials.

This smart device works with any remote-controlled AC. It only takes around one minute to install, and the controller lets you set up a custom schedule for your AC. For instance, you could leave it off on working days, but keep it switched on during the weekend. Thanks to location tracking, you can even ask Sensibo to switch on the AC when you arrive home.

This smart controller also has a Climate React feature, which makes adjustments to your schedule based on the outside temperature and humidity. This can be really important when you’re out for several hours. When you’re at home, you can adjust the settings with voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

It’s normally $149, but you can get the Sensibo controller now for $99.

