Stock up on MyProtein Impact Whey: 6.6-lbs. for $30 shipped (up to $50 off)

- Jul. 4th 2018 10:56 am ET

View Comments

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein for $30 shipped. Add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and use code JULY30 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly between $18 and $27 per package, you’re saving as much as $50 here. Head below for more details and eligible flavors.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Eligible Flavors:

  • Salted Caramel
  • Mocha
  • Natural Vanilla
  • Natural Strawberry
  • Chocolate Smooth
  • Boston Cream Pie
  • Chocolate Brownie
  • plus more

Impact Whey Protein:

Created with premium whey, it’s packed with an impressive 19g of protein per serving, delivering the protein you need from a high-quality source.

Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Protein is officially certified as one of the best protein powders on the market.

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
MyProtein

MyProtein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard