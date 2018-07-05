Grab Civilization V & Beyond Earth from $7.50 on Mac right now (Reg. up to $40)

After seeing a notable deal on Assassin’s Creed Identity this morning, we also have a pair of price drops on Civilization games for Mac. Both Civilization: Beyond Earth and Civilization V for Mac are down at their lowest prices this year on the Mac App Store. However, if you don’t mind playing them via Steam, both titles are even lower (starting from $7.50) as part of the Summer Sale. We have never seen Civ V drop this low on the Mac App Store. They combine for a 4+ star rating from thousands. Head below for the deals.
Mac Steam: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $10 (Reg. $40+)
Mac: Civilization V: $7.50 (Reg. $30)
Note: You’ll also find complete versions and all the DLC on sale via Steam at the links above.
Civilization: Beyond Earth:
Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth is a new science-fiction-themed entry into the award-winning Civilization series. Set in the future, global events have destabilized the world leading to a collapse of modern society, a new world order and an uncertain future for humanity. As the human race struggles to recover, the re-developed nations focus their resources on deep space travel to chart a new beginning for mankind.