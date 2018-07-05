Grab Civilization V & Beyond Earth from $7.50 on Mac right now (Reg. up to $40)

After seeing a notable deal on Assassin’s Creed Identity this morning, we also have a pair of price drops on Civilization games for Mac. Both Civilization: Beyond Earth and Civilization V for Mac are down at their lowest prices this year on the Mac App Store. However, if you don’t mind playing them via Steam, both titles are even lower (starting from $7.50) as part of the Summer Sale. We have never seen Civ V drop this low on the Mac App Store. They combine for a 4+ star rating from thousands. Head below for the deals.

Mac Steam: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $10 (Reg. $40+)

Mac: Civilization V: $7.50 (Reg. $30)

Note: You’ll also find complete versions and all the DLC on sale via Steam at the links above.

Civilization: Beyond Earth: