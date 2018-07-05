Hanes offers BOGO FREE t-shirts, shorts and more w/ deals from $10 + free delivery

- Jul. 5th 2018 5:15 pm ET

Hanes is currently offering buy one select item and get a second item of equal or lesser value for free as part of its Red, White, & BOGO Sale. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery.

The Beefy-T Short-Sleeve Crewneck is just $11 an can be worn by both men and women. It features ultra-soft premium cotton and non-chafe fabric taping around the neck and shoulders. With over 1,300 reviews, this t-shirt is rated 4.3/5 stars. Even better, if you pick up one of these shirts you get a second for free and they’re available in 44 color options.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Sport Cool Dri Tagless T-Shirt $12
  • Jersey Pocket Shorts $10
  • Cool Dri Perforamce Polo $24
  • Woven Utility Shorts $30
  • Long-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt $13

Our top picks for women include:

  • ComfortSoft V-Neck T-Shirt $10
  • Performance Running Shorts $18
  • Stretch Jersey Leggings $10
  • Beefy-T Short-Sleeve Crewneck $11 
  • Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $12

