Lowest price of the year on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro returns at $170 (Save $60)

Amazon now has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $169.99 shipped in all three colors. This is $60 off the usual $230 price tag and beats our previous mention from earlier on in the spring by an extra $10. It’s a notable discount to bring home the company’s latest flagship earbuds at the lowest price in 2024 – all with the added live translation features that Samsung just began rolling out.

Packed into the refreshed design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at a solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience in our hands-on review, as well.

It’s not just the pro earbuds that are going to be getting the new features, either. Samsung’s more recent and more affordable Galaxy Buds FE will be getting the same AI tech later this month, and they’re now on sale for $79.99. That’s $20 off the usual $100 going rate and the second-best price to date at within $10 of the holiday pricing last year.

Galaxy Buds FE just launched and arrive to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life. We walk you through how the whole budget-friendly package stacks up over in our review at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

