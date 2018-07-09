Char-Broil’s Analog Electric Smoker is down to $90 shipped for today only

- Jul. 9th 2018 8:58 am ET

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker (18202077) for $89.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $150, it has sat at $140 for most of this year on Amazon but has begun to start creeping down to $100 or so. Today’s offer is the best we can find and $10 below the Amazon all-time low. Walmart has it at $114. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Char-Broil Analog Electric Smoker:

Makes a perfect choice for any fan of smoked food. It’s a great old-time yet new alternative to standard charcoal or gas grilling.

544 sq. in. total cooking area

Provides more than enough space to cook delicious smoky meals for the entire family.

Three chrome-plated cooking grates

Offer versatility when you cook different meals.

Double-walled construction

With an insulated cook chamber and a large-capacity woodchip box, maintains an even smoking temperature while infusing smoky flavor. An integrated water pan prevents meat from drying out and keeps food juicy.

