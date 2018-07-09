Dry out food w/ Excalibur’s 9-Tray Food Dehydrator from $139.50 at Woot (Reg. $240)

Today only, Woot is offering the Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator (2900ECB) for $154.99. Prime members score free shipping and an extra 10% off, dropping this dehydrator to $139.49 shipped. Non-Amazon Prime members will have a $5 delivery fee added to their order. Regularly $240 at Home Depot, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in the past 6 months and is the lowest currently available. If you’ve been wanting to make your own jerky at home, or even dried marshmallows like in Lucky Charms, this is the perfect kitchen tool for you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator features:
- 9-trays and 15 square feet of drying space provides extra-large capacity for your favorite snacks
- Trays do not need to be moved or rotated during dehydration
- Adjustable Thermostat 105 degrees Fahrenheit to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables and is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky.
- Great for large families, gardeners, and sportsmen.
- Accurate temperature controls to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat for jerky, fruit puree for fruit roll-ups, flowers, herbs, pet treats, raise bread or make arts and crafts.
- Remove trays if necessary to increase the height needed to dehydrate bulky items or raise dough
- 110/120 Voltage and 400 Watts