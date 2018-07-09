Dry out food w/ Excalibur’s 9-Tray Food Dehydrator from $139.50 at Woot (Reg. $240)

Today only, Woot is offering the Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator (2900ECB) for $154.99. Prime members score free shipping and an extra 10% off, dropping this dehydrator to $139.49 shipped. Non-Amazon Prime members will have a $5 delivery fee added to their order. Regularly $240 at Home Depot, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in the past 6 months and is the lowest currently available. If you’ve been wanting to make your own jerky at home, or even dried marshmallows like in Lucky Charms, this is the perfect kitchen tool for you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator features: