Juiced Bikes takes $300 off two e-bikes for limited-time flash sales starting from $1,149

Juiced Bikes has launched a weekend flash sale on its CrossCurrent X Ultimate Commuter e-bike that also comes with a free portable air pump for $1,999 shipped. Down from its $2,199 price tag, we’ve seen this model go for much less in the past, mainly during Black Friday and Christmas sales that dropped costs to $1,499 and to the $1,399 low. In the new year we’ve seen a handful of flash sales that brought the price down to various rates, with Valentine’s Day seeing the best deal in the form of a buy one get one half off sale. Today’s deal is a solid $300 markdown off the going rate and also gives you a reliable and compact device to keep your tires filled and ready. Currently, only the red colorway is available as the black and silver colorways are sold out. You can learn more about the CrossCurrent X by heading below the fold or checking out our coverage over at Electrek.

This commuter e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-gear hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 80+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050 lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

The company is also having a special sale on its RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,149, down from $1,499. With only the green colorway available, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

The flash sale on the CrossCurrent X will only stick around for this weekend, while the RipRacer’s discount will likely end as long as supplies last. There’s also a bunch of other e-bike brands still having sales though, so hurry over to our Green Deals hub to check them all out before they’re gone – which will be soon for most of them!

CrossCurrent X Commuter e-bike features:

The absolute pinnacle of e-bike commuting, the CrossCurrent X is a carefully refined micro-mobility masterpiece engineered to provide distance, speed, comfort, and safety. Called ‘A True Car Replacement’ by Forbes, the mighty CrossCurrent X e-bike commuter just got an upgrade to our NEW G2 battery (SGS Certified to UL 2271) pack! With over 995 watt-hours of power and an 80+ mile riding range, the CrossCurrent X comes fully loaded and ready to tackle your commute!

