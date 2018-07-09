Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con from $225 (Reg. $300)

Target via Google Express is offering Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con for $224.99 shipped. Simply use code EXTRA25 to redeem the special price. While your mileage might vary depending on location here, this is easily one the best prices we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s popular hybrid console. It still regularly fetches $300 at Best Buy and elsewhere.

Go grab yourself one of those Labo kits while they are on sale and here’s the rest of today’s best game deals.

Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), 2 Joy-Con strap accessories, 1 Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable.

Home gaming system

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

On-the-Go

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

32GB of internal storage

A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards.

Tegra processor powered by NVIDIA

The powerful processor delivers stunning graphics performance.