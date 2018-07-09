Save 25% on Nintendo Switch Labo construction kits: Variety $52.50, Robot $60

Newegg offers the Nintendo Switch Labo Robot Kit for $59.99 when code EMCPWPY35 has been applied at checkout. Newegg Premier and Shoprunner members can score free shipping, otherwise a $3 flat fee is applied. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $3 and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, it currently goes for $77 at Amazon. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on review for more details.

Newegg is also taking 25% off the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, dropping the price to $52.50 shipped with the above code. Normally selling for $70 at Amazon, that’s good for an over $17 discount and is the lowest currently available. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more gaming discounts in this morning’s roundup.

Make your very own Toy-Con Robot suit: fold engineered, pre-cut cardboard and wear it to become a robot in the game!

Play as a robot: demolish your in-game surroundings and take on challenges to unlock powerful abilities.

Customize your robot’s in-game appearance and use your own markers and other supplies to decorate your Toy-Con Robot.