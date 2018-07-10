TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Switch down to $28 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $40)

- Jul. 10th 2018 7:01 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Light Switch for $27.99 shipped. Originally $50, it typically sells closer to $40 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is within $3 of the Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Light Switch features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
  • CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience. Maximum Load : 15A, 600W Incandescent
  • GUIDED INSTALL: No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs. auxiliary switch configurations. The Kasa app guides you through easy step-by-step installation
  • SCHEDULING – Use Schedules to set your Smart Switch to automatically turn on and off while you’re home or away
