Protect your iPad Pro 10.5-inch & Apple Pencil w/ this $13 shipped case

iVAPO US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its iPad Pro 10.5-inch case with built-in Apple Pencil holder for $12.87 shipped when you use the code NDC82NT3 at checkout. Regularly closer to $25, this beats our last mention by a few bucks and is the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re not interested in picking up Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and in turn are opting for last year’s (or just negating the upgrade entirely), this case is perfect for you. It’ll keep your 10.5-inch iPad Pro safe from drops and scratches while giving you the perfect place to store your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Though this can help protect the outside of your iPad Pro, keeping the screen safe from scratches (and even impacts) falls on a good tempered glass screen protector. Every one of my devices has this on it, and it’s essential in my opinion.
iVAPO iPad Pro 10.5-inch Case features:
- Built-in Apple Pencil Holder: Holds the pencil in place tightly to avoid losing; Two holes behind the holder allow you to push your pencil out easily
- Magnetic Closure: Performs the auto sleep/wake function flawlessly for power reduction; Please open “Auto-Lock” setting before using
- Tri-fold Stand: Keeps flip capability to transform it into a viewing stand and on-screen stand for FaceTime, reading, watching video, typing and drawing(NOT for portrait mode)
- Precise Cutout: Designed specially for new iPad Pro 10.5 released in 2017, access to all bottons and ports aligned perfectly, including camera, speakers, lightning port, earphone jack, microphone
- Sturdy yet Portable: Lightweight enough to carry on the go, soft TPU material like rubber acts as an armor to protect your beloved device fully, not slippery or stick