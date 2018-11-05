Protect your iPad Pro 10.5-inch & Apple Pencil w/ this $13 shipped case

iVAPO US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its iPad Pro 10.5-inch case with built-in Apple Pencil holder for $12.87 shipped when you use the code NDC82NT3 at checkout. Regularly closer to $25, this beats our last mention by a few bucks and is the best that we’ve tracked. If you’re not interested in picking up Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and in turn are opting for last year’s (or just negating the upgrade entirely), this case is perfect for you. It’ll keep your 10.5-inch iPad Pro safe from drops and scratches while giving you the perfect place to store your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Though this can help protect the outside of your iPad Pro, keeping the screen safe from scratches (and even impacts) falls on a good tempered glass screen protector. Every one of my devices has this on it, and it’s essential in my opinion.

iVAPO iPad Pro 10.5-inch Case features: