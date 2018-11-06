Take to the skies w/ this budget-friendly drone that sports a HD camera: $27 (Reg. $40)

Cheerwing USA (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon offers its CW4 RC Drone with 720P HD Camera for $26.79 shipped when you use code Q6SQ27FZ at checkout. Regularly $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is a great option for those who want to give flying drones a try without spending tons of money on options like DJI. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Be sure to pick up a microSD card to store your footage on. This 32GB option is reliable and budget-friendly at just $10 shipped.
Cheerwing CW4 Drone features:
- Equipped with 2MP (720P) HD camera to take aerial photos and videos while flying! Bring a new perspective to your photos and videos from the air. Movie resolution has been upgraded to 1280 × 720 at 30 frames per second. With removable Micro-SD (TF) card stores enough for several flights.
- ONE KEY TAKE OFF and ONE TOUCH DOWN function: allow beginner to easy to fly the drone without any skill. One Touch Down function is most important to protect the drone when it is out of control or low battery power, the drone will fly down slowly and land on the ground automatically before the motors stopping.
- Headless mode makes easier flight: Once the fuselage direction can not be recognized, it can enter headless mode so as to continue the flight. One key 360° roll, continuous roll for perfect action and wonderful performance.
- Hover / Altitude Hold Mode: Drone altitude specified a flight mode. Beginners easy to manipulate; Aerial photography more stable.
- 2pcs Batteries Included, double your flying time! It can be swapped or charged in place easily via USB with your power bank or car charger!