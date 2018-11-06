UGG boots & slippers will keep you cozy, and they’re up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

UGG boots and slippers are classics for the fall and wintertime. For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery. For women, the Bailey Bow Corduroy Shearling Fur Boots are very on-trend for this season. They’re currently on sale for $140, which is a savings of $60 off the original price. You can wear these boots with jeans or leggings alike. They’re available in either brown or gray and feature a convenient pull-on style.
Our top picks for men include:
- Moreau Leather Boot $99 (Orig. $180)
- Halfdan Suede Hiking Boot $100 (Orig. $190)
- Ascot UGGPure Wool Slipper $70 (Orig. $110)
- Faux Fur Lined 3 Point Snap Smart Glove $50 (Orig. $95)
- Romosa Leather Duck Boot $60 (Orig. $110)
Our top picks for women include:
- AYA Genuine Sheepskin Leather Boot $200 (Orig. $350)
- Camden Calf Hair Block Heel Boot $140 (Orig. $225)
- Gracen Whipstitched Leather Boot $200 (Orig. $325)
- Daley Tall Boot $160 (Orig. $250)
- Bailey Bow Corduroy Shearling Fur Boot $140 (Orig. $200)