Fitbit Versa 4 lands at Amazon low of $105 for spring (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $104.96 shipped. This is $95 off the usual $200 going rate and one of the first discounts of the year. It’s marking a new Amazon low by a long shot and beats our previous mention by an extra $45. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage, or you can just head below the fold, where we break down the whole feature set.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

If you’re looking to supplement all of the fitness stats that something like a smartwatch can track, the Withings HealthKit Body Comp smart scale is one of the most capable companions with support for cardiovascular health and so much more. It’s on sale for one of the first times ever at $170 and comes joined by a 15% price cut on a more affordable Withings alternative.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!