Dremel’s MiniMite Rotary Tool makes a great addition to your toolbox at $20 (Reg. $25)

Walmart is currently offering the Dremel 7300-N/8 MiniMite Two-Speed Rotary Tool for $19.97 with free shipping in orders over $35 or free in-store pickup. Normally selling for $25 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within less than $1 of our previous mention, and is the best available. The Dremel MiniMite features a removable battery and compatibility with a variety of rotary bits. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards this 160-piece rotary accessory kit at Amazon. This set is perfect for cutting, sanding, polishing, grinding, and more, meaning your Dremel is ready to assist with just about any project.

Dremel 7300-N/8 features: