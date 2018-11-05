Easily edit PDF files with award-winning PDF Expert for $20 (Orig. $80)

While PDFs are great for sharing, they can be tricky to work with. PDF Expert for Mac makes life easier, allowing you to correct spelling mistakes, add content, sign documents, and more. You can grab this award-winner now for $19.99 (Orig. $79.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Whereas Acrobat can be painfully slow, PDF Expert is one of the fastest apps around. You can browse through your library of PDFs at top speed, and open documents almost instantly.

When you need to make an edit, PDF Expert provides a range of great tools. The app allows you to add and change text as if you were using a word processor. You can also insert images, links and outlines wherever you choose.

Furthermore, PDF Expert lets you sign important documents and merge multiple PDFs together. You can even use password protection when you need to keep a secret.

Just as importantly, PDF Expert lets you work across multiple devices and collaborate with your colleagues. It’s no surprise this app is an Apple Editors’ Choice and was the 2015 App of the Year Runner-Up.

Order PDF Expert for Mac now for $19.99 to save 75% for a limited time.